Gov. Noem signs five new bills into law
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem signed five bills into law.
Gov. Noem signed five of the following bills:
- SB 29 authorizes highway maintenance vehicles to operate at less than the posted minimum speed on interstate highways.
- SB 47 revises certain provisions regarding money transmission.
- HB 1003 updates references to certain federal motor carrier regulations.
- HB 1059 permits nonresponsive insurance producer applications to be deemed withdrawn as to not constitute a refusal or administrative action.
- HB 1062 revises a provision regarding when a license is not required of a person installing electric wiring.
