Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Gov. Noem signs five new bills into law

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem signed five bills into law.

Gov. Noem signed five of the following bills:

  • SB 29 authorizes highway maintenance vehicles to operate at less than the posted minimum speed on interstate highways.
  • SB 47 revises certain provisions regarding money transmission.
  • HB 1003 updates references to certain federal motor carrier regulations.
  • HB 1059 permits nonresponsive insurance producer applications to be deemed withdrawn as to not constitute a refusal or administrative action.
  • HB 1062 revises a provision regarding when a license is not required of a person installing electric wiring.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Chancellor Fire Chief killed in crash near Parkston
Sioux Falls police report break-in at Ace Hardware
Authorities respond to a fire at Long's Propane in Yankton on Feb. 8.
UPDATE: 1 injured after fire, explosion at Yankton business
While certainly not their only problem, staffing continues to play a part in how restaurants...
South Dakota restaurants continue to deal with staffing issues
Baker/ Swanson Mug Shot
Sioux Falls police arrest 2 men on meth, firearms charges

Latest News

Mild Conditions Included
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
Dakota News Now recently sat down with representatives from our area’s two largest health...
COVID-19 and the ICU: What it's like on the frontlines
COVID-19 and the ICU: What it’s like on the frontlines
The prosecuting attorney said Fitzpatrick received oral sex from an inmate who was under...
Former South Dakota Penitentiary Officer pleads guilty to having sex with inmate