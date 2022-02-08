Gov. Noem signs five new bills into law

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem signed five bills into law.

Gov. Noem signed five of the following bills:

SB 29 authorizes highway maintenance vehicles to operate at less than the posted minimum speed on interstate highways.

SB 47 revises certain provisions regarding money transmission.

HB 1003 updates references to certain federal motor carrier regulations.

HB 1059 permits nonresponsive insurance producer applications to be deemed withdrawn as to not constitute a refusal or administrative action.

HB 1062 revises a provision regarding when a license is not required of a person installing electric wiring.

