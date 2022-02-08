Great Plains Zoo allows visitors to leave animals Valentine’s cards on Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, the Great Plains Zoo is giving visitors the opportunity to tell their favorite animal just how much they mean to them.

The Zoo has placed mailboxes outside the animals’ habitat, where visitors can send off their Valentine’s Day cards. Visitors can leave their own handmade cards or pick up a complimentary Valentine’s Day card at the admissions window.

Animals with mailboxes include the Amur tiger, snow leopard, brown bear, primates, giraffe, red panda, Hy-Vee Face-to-Face Farm, bighorn sheep, snow monkey, kangaroo, penguin, camel, New Guinea singing dogs, eastern black rhinoceros, and bison.

If an animal listed above is not in its enclosure that day – or, if your favorite animal isn’t listed, visitors can leave their card in the nearest mailbox, and the GPZ team will be sure to read every valentine to its intended recipient.

GPZ is open all year, with many animals on exhibit – indoors and throughout the Zoo grounds, weekly education programs, and a collection of fascinating and rare taxidermy specimens in the Delbridge Museum of Natural History.

The gift shop features a snack bar offering a variety of coffee drinks and more.

Learn more about what’s happening at GPZ by visiting GreatZoo.org/Events.

