Health officials discuss recent impact of COVID in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Tuesday, health officials from Sanford and Avera discussed the decreasing number of active covid cases despite the record-breaking number of COVID deaths last week, mental health, lowering the age restrictions for vaccination, and speculate the future of the state.

Dr. Michael Wilde, vice president medical officer, Sanford Sioux Falls said, “Yesterday marked ten consecutive days where the number of active COVID cases has decreased in this area.”

Wilde said officials have seen variants cause the number of active cases to surge in the past, and he continues to encourage people to get vaccinated and boosted to prevent the possibility the virus will mutate again.

Wilde also recommends getting vaccinated even if you have gotten COVID because scientists “still don’t have strong conclusions to guide us regarding natural immunity.”

Wilde asks for people not to come to the emergency room just to get tested, or try to get another confirmatory test- if they have already done an at-home test and tested positive for COVID.

Dr. Daid Basel VP of AMV Clinical Quality says the “spread rate has also fallen below 1.0, which is that key number for the first time in I don’t know weeks if not months... but we aren’t there yet, we still have patients that are dying and in the ICU. Fact, last week was one of the deadliest weeks we’ve had on record with around 25 patients dying from COVID in the last week, week-and-a-half. So now is not the time to let up.”

Dr. Basel says the CDC advisory committee met to talk about vaccinations on Friday, and they approved the Maderna vaccine, so now we have two fully approved vaccines to choose from.

Dr. Basel says the FDA advisory committee is meeting on Tue. Feb. 15h to discuss lowering the age for Pfizer vaccinations to six months of age. They will be previewing the data from clinical trials as well as reviewing the data and experience of those 5-years-old and older. “After that advisory committee then the FDA would have to rule on that, the ACIP would then meet, and then the CDC would have to,” says Dr. Basel, predicting the conclusions of the decision to lower the age will be available the third week of February.

Dr. Basel says also says COVID is having a significant impact on mental health, which needs to be discussed more.

He says there are many factors that could cause stress due to covid, including concerns for your health and safety and the health and safety of your family, daily changes in your social structure, and/or concerns about your job and finances.

Dr. Basel says one sign that you need to seek help from a mental health expert is if you are using alcohol as a coping mechanism. For men, a sign that you are using alcohol as a coping mechanism would be drinking more than 14 alcoholic beverages in a week, or more than five in one session. For women, drinking more than seven drinks in a week or more than three in a session would mean you need to reach out to a mental health professional.

According to Dr. Basel, another sign of deteriorating mental health would be difficulty engaging with friends and family, difficulty engaging with your coworkers, or a decrease in the quality or performance of your job.

Dr. Basel says a sure sign of deteriorating mental health would be if you have thoughts of harming yourself or others, in which case you would need to seek help.

Officials at Avera and Sanford also encourage parents to talk to their children about what they’re feeling and what’s going on in their lives because sometimes it’s harder for them to work through these issues.

Health officials say they have the community to thank for the leveling of cases and want to encourage people to continue following the safety precautions to make the numbers continue to go down.

Health officials are hoping to see COVID eventually become endemic instead of pandemic, to get the number of cases down so COVID patients are not overwhelming the hospitals and we can get back to a somewhat normal life.

Going forward, as a public, we’ll have to watch and know how much COVID is circulating in our community and be cautious about any symptoms you may be feeling, and stay home if you do have COVID.

The long-term effects of COVID are incredibly subjective says Dr. Wilde, but people feel lasting symptoms such as exhaustion, fatigue, and/or shortness of breath. He says the best way around that is to get vaccinated and boosted and not get COVID in the first place.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.