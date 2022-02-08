Mark O. talks with Chris Nilsen about his Olympic experience in the first of 2 conversations on The Olympic Zone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former USD All-American Chris Nilsen sat down with Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden for the first of 2 conversations about his experience at the Summer Olympics where he won a silver medal in the pole vault. Chris is now jumping professionally around the world and even broke the American indoor record over the weekend in France.

But representing your country was really special for Chris, knowing that he had some many friends back home watching and cheering for him and his coach Derek Miles who competed in 3 different Olympic Games and won a bronze medal.

Part two of the conversation with Chris will be on Tuesday at 6:30 on The Olympic Zone on KDLT/Dakota news Now. And Derek Miles will be on the program talking about his experience as a coach on Monday, February 14th also at 6:30 on KDLT.

