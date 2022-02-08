Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

O’Gorman Gymnasts and best friends Boetel and Meyer push each other to excel

Karl’s TV & Appliance Athletes of the Week prepare for State Meet in Mitchell
O'Gorman gymnasts
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Audrey Meyer and Maeve Boetel spend so much time together you’d think they were sisters. “We both push each other and we have a lot of things in common. So we’re just laughing all the time and having so much fun!” Audrey says.

Even though their starts in gymnastics were very different. “I did it since I was three. My brother was at school and my mom felt bad that the babysitter had to stay home with me all the time. So gymnastics was the only sport that offered for really little kids.” Meyer says. “I didn’t join until I was older, until I was eight, which is pretty old for gymnastics. She probably didn’t know who I was but I knew who she was because she was my age but she was better than me. So she was who I looked up to I guess.” Boetel says.

Dedication and preparation have never a problem. “I feel like we’re both very goal driven. We both wanted to work. When we’re in the gym we wanted to gym stuff and when we were out of the gym we wanted to have fun.” Maeve says.

Yet after coming up completely through the club circuit, the chance to rediscover their passion for gymnastics drew Audrey and Maeve to want to compete in high school. “Club is very intense training and I was kind of losing my high school experience.” Meyer says. “Honestly it’s helped me re-fall in love with gymnastics. It was definitely not a deciding factor but I was happy that she (Meyer) was going to be there too.” Boetel says.

Landing each at O’Gorman as juniors. “They’re just so much fun to not only watch but coach. They’re excited, they’re happy. They bring so much energy to the gym and their energy has helped the others really grow.” O’Gorman Gymnastics Head Coach Skye Bork says.

Each with their own favorite events.... “I like dancing on floor! I like looking at everyone in the crowd!” Audrey says. “My favorite event is bars. I just like swinging!” Maeve says.

Boetel and Meyer have posted some of the highest all-around marks in the state, helping elevate O’Gorman into contention for a team title.

Though they ultimately have to compete against each other... “I’m never standing there and saying like ‘oh maybe she slips up!’ At the end of the day however it falls it just falls and I’m going to be happy for her and proud of myself no matter what.” Meyer says.

Their ultimate goal is to be atop the state championship podium together. “We see each other train every day. We see how much work we’ve each put in. I just think that would be an amazing reward and make everything seem like that’s how it’s supposed to be.” Boetel says.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reacts to making $10,000 halfcourt shot during halftime of USD-SDSU game
Mary Margaret Borer makes $10,000 halfcourt shot
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
One dies in Gregory County UTV accident
crash
Chancellor Fire Chief killed in crash near Parkston
Sioux Falls police report break-in at Ace Hardware
San Francisco 49ers fan Daniel Luna, a 40-year-old restaurant owner, was put into a medically...
49ers fan in coma after punch during NFC championship

Latest News

Maeve Boetel & Audrey Meyer Athletes of the Week
Chris Nilsen reflects on Olympic experience on Olympic Zone with Mark Ovenden
Mark O. talks with Chris Nilsen about his Olympic experience in the first of 2 conversations on The Olympic Zone
West Lyon girls and Central Lyon boys victorious in rivalry doubleheader
Battle for bragging rights in Lyon County continues on basketball floor
USD men lose in heart-breaking fashion to Bison at NDSU
Coyotes go for another Monday night road win in North Dakota against Bison