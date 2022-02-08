Avera Medical Minute
Rapid City teen sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2018 fatal shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. - An 18-year-old Rapid City man has been sentenced to 40 years in state prison for a fatal shooting in 2018.

A judge Monday sentenced Ronald Black Cloud in the death of 43-year-old Nathan Graham.

Black Cloud was found guilty last October of second-degree murder. Black Cloud was sentenced under a set of rules that prohibit minors from being sent to prison for life without a chance of parole. He was 14 when the crime was committed.

Black Cloud will receive about 3 1/2 years of credit for time he has spent in the county jail.

