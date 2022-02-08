Saturday’s Second Legislative Coffee held at the Southeast Technical College

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The second Legislative Coffee is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12th, featuring legislators from Districts 9, 13, and 14.

The event is free to the public and will be held from 10:00-11:45 a.m. at the Southeast Technical College.

This event is the second of three Coffees. The final Legislative Coffee will occur on Feb. 26, corresponding to key dates in the legislative calendar.

The Legislative Coffees provide a forum for citizens to hear about current bills and communicate with their elected officials—a vital aspect of forming the legislation. Citizens can also learn more about legislators’ positions, ask questions and formulate a better understanding of the impact that a prospective law might have upon them.

Sarah Jennings, a volunteer with Sioux Falls League of Women Voters, will serve as moderator for the Feb. 12 Legislative Coffee. The moderator will provide pace and organization to the session, as well as take written questions from the audience.

Questions can also be submitted in advance by emailing SiouxFallsLWV@gmail.com

Sponsors of the 2022 Legislative Coffees include AARP South Dakota, the Sioux Falls League of Women Voters, and the Sioux Falls Education Association.

