Sioux Falls Police accuse 18-year-old of possessing stolen handgun

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday night, the Sioux Falls Police received a call involving a family dispute.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says after police arrived at the residence located west of Sioux Falls, 18-year-old Christopher Becker Jr. was seen dropping two guns over a fence.

Police discovered that one of the guns had been stolen last fall out of an unlocked vehicle and police say the other gun so far does not appear to be stolen.

Clemens says police also found Becker Jr. in possession of marijuana and a controlled substance they speculate to be acid.

Becker Jr. has been charged with possession of marijuana, distribution of marijuana, possession of controlled substances, possession of the stolen property, and a felony with a firearm.

