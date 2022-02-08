Sioux Falls Skyforce wears specialty jersey for Special Olympics South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce basketball team announced that they will wear specialty jerseys on Sat., partnering with the Special Olympics of South Dakota.

Skyforce players will be donning red and black jerseys inspired by Special Olympics South Dakota, featuring sublimated Special Olympics logos all throughout the uniform during their matchup with the Salt Lake City Stars on Feb. 12th at 7:00 p.m.

These jerseys can be bid on online in advance of the game by visiting ThePlayersTrunk.com. Online bidding will continue to be available until 8:30 PM on the night of the game (Saturday, February 12).

To purchase tickets and see these uniforms in person on Saturday, click here.

Season tickets, flex packs, and single-game tickets are on sale now. Discounts and benefits are available for groups of 10 or more.

For more information, please contact a Skyforce representative by visiting the office at 2131 S. Minnesota Avenue or by calling at (605) 332-0605.

About Special Olympics South Dakota

Through the power of sports, people with intellectual disabilities discover new strengths and abilities, skills, and success. SOSD athletes find joy, confidence, and fulfillment—on the field and in life.

The Mission of Special Olympics South Dakota is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children (8-years and older) and adults with ID, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

“Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.” – Athlete Oath.

For more information about Special Olympics South Dakota, including its vision, philosophies, history, and funding, visit the SDSO website at https://sosd.org/our-mission.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.