South Dakota restaurants continue to deal with staffing issues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just in the last week, two Sioux Falls restaurants have either had to close a location temporarily, or for good. While certainly not their only problem, staffing continues to play a part in how restaurants operate.

The National Restaurant Association notes in it’s 2022 State of the Restaurant Industry report that roughly half of restaurant operators expect recruiting and keeping employees will be their top challenge in 2022. Seven out of ten operators also report that they don’t have enough employees now to support customer demand.

South Dakota Retailers Association Executive Director Nathan Sanderson said even though much of South Dakota has fared will throughout the pandemic, those staffing issues are very much a concern for restaurants in the state.

“When I talk with businesses, the top three things they talk about all of the time are, in order, workforce, supply chain, and inflation. And as you’ve seen with restaurants all around the state, particularly in Sioux Falls, there are a lot of restaurants that are looking for help.” said Sanderson.

Those two restaurants feeling the effects of the current industry climate are Cody’s Smokehouse on South Louise Avenue, and Jacky’s on East 8th Street. While not explicitly due to staffing, Cody’s is closed permanently.

Jacky’s downtown location is only closed temporarily. However, Jacky’s management tells Dakota News Now that not enough staffing was a big issue at the location, and management wanted to keep their standards high for customers when they visit. Sanderson said these hurdles for restaurants can be seen across the state, as each one needs to keep their current employees fresh.

“You’ve seen how restaurants have been adapting. A lot of them have shortened their hours, changed some of the days that they’re open. You see some restaurants that aren’t even open on Mondays for example.” said Sanderson.

Sanderson said momentum also plays a role in how restaurants recover from a lack of employees. He said restaurants do not want to close down even temporarily, as often it can be hard to keep customers when they can open back up.

“It is definitely better for a restaurant to be able to continue operations, rather than having to shut down for any period of time due to staffing shortages.”

Sanderson said like many have been doing throughout the pandemic, the best way to help those local restaurants is to visit them more than other options, and consider using their delivery services if choosing to take out.

