Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: A Leader at Gayville-Volin High School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Molly Larson has excelled in all areas at Gayville-Volin High School. She’s a good athlete, who plays volleyball and basketball and has been in cross country, and track and field. All while maintaining a 4.2 GPA.

“The community of our school is really good for like sports especially. And the staff are so supportive over the fact that I want to excel in education but in all sports. And they help me meet both of those,” said Molly.

“I think it’s her leadership skills. She’s active in a lot of different organizations, whether it’s sporting activities or community activities and she’s the type of person who is constantly at the forefront leading those activities,” said Gayville-Volin Superintendent Jason Selchert.

Molly plans to go to either Mount Marty or South Dakota State. With a goal of getting into health care.

“I’m going to start in nursing and hopefully be a travel nurse for a couple of years. And then I might go back to school to be a nurse practitioner, to work in a family clinic. Or, I’m also interested in PA school,” said Molly.

And she’ll miss her time at Gayville-Volin.

“All of my classmates. We’ve been growing up together, so to be away from them will be different. And my mom works in the school. So it will be different going to a school when your mom isn’t there. I’ll just miss the family feeling that this school gives us. And the good small community support that I receive,” said Molly.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.