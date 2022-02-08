Avera Medical Minute
USD’s Chris Nilsen still having fun as a professional pole vaulter

Silver Medalist is jumping overseas and loving every minute of it
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Chris Nilsen, who won a silver medal in the Summer Olympics in the pole vault, set a personal best Saturday in France.

And the former USD Coyote also set an American indoor pole vault record 6.02 meters, knocking off the previous mark held by Sam Kendricks.

It’s the first time Chris has ever cleared the 6 meter mark. As we saw from his reaction, he still gets very excited and loves to share that enthusiasm with the spectators at the event. And even with his fellow competitors even though they are all trying to earn a living. “It goes back to if I’m not having fun I probably wouldn’t be doing it. Just because it doesn’t really make sense to one, do a job that you hate and to force yourself to hang out with people you don’t like or when you have to compete against them when you don’t like them. I feel like that would be a very toxic environment and I’m not a big fan of toxic environments,” says Nilsen.

Nilsen, the 2020 Olympic silver medalist, did not have a miss in the competition and went over five heights on first attempts before the record clearance on a first-attempt make.

Hear more from Chris Tuesday on our OLYMPIC ZONE coverage at 6:30 on KDLT (Dakota news Now).

