Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Waste oil ignited explosion and fire at Miller high school

Authorities responding to an explosion at Miller High School on Feb. 2.
Authorities responding to an explosion at Miller High School on Feb. 2.(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLER, S.D. - Fire officials say they have pinpointed the cause of an explosion and fire at the school campus in Miller.

Fire Chief Steve Resel says some equipment being used in the high school’s agriculture shop ignited a barrel of waste oil on Feb. 2.

Students and staff have not been allowed to return to the school building, which also houses the elementary and junior high schools.

No one was injured in the explosion and fire. The explosion ignited a fire in the ceiling and while the roof is still intact, fire officials say it’s unstable.

Sometime within the next two weeks, students in the elementary, middle and high schools will resume their classes at nearby churches. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Chancellor Fire Chief killed in crash near Parkston
Sioux Falls police report break-in at Ace Hardware
Baker/ Swanson Mug Shot
Sioux Falls police arrest 2 men on meth, firearms charges
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Crash near Parkston leaves one dead
Christian Goyne-Yarns
Milford, Iowa shooting suspect charged with murder after victim dies

Latest News

Authorities respond to a fire at Long's Propane in Yankton on Feb. 8.
Authorities respond to explosion, fire at Yankton business
Happy Valentine's Day GPZ
Great Plains Zoo allows visitors to leave animals Valentine’s cards on Saturday
MGN Online
Rapid City teen sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2018 fatal shooting
Bella Rosa Flowers
Flower inspiration for Valentine’s Day with Bella Rosa