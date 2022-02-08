Waste oil ignited explosion and fire at Miller high school

MILLER, S.D. - Fire officials say they have pinpointed the cause of an explosion and fire at the school campus in Miller.

Fire Chief Steve Resel says some equipment being used in the high school’s agriculture shop ignited a barrel of waste oil on Feb. 2.

Students and staff have not been allowed to return to the school building, which also houses the elementary and junior high schools.

No one was injured in the explosion and fire. The explosion ignited a fire in the ceiling and while the roof is still intact, fire officials say it’s unstable.

Sometime within the next two weeks, students in the elementary, middle and high schools will resume their classes at nearby churches.

