Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Watertown farming company recognized by NASA

A Watertown-based farming company is utilizing an innovative seed-potato growing technique that is gaining them out-of-this-world recognition from NASA.
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Watertown-based farming company is utilizing an innovative seed-potato growing technique that is gaining them out-of-this-world recognition from NASA.

CSS Farms LLC began growing potatoes in Watertown in 1986 due to the development of new systems.

”What really kind of got us into potato production was irrigation, which of course is kind of a new development anyway. The state’s always been quite supportive and quite progressive on irrigation,” said Milt Carter of CSS Farms.

CSS Farms has always prioritized new techniques in their farming. That is what led them to begin trying something called a nutrient-film technique.

”That was something that was originally kind of worked on by NASA when they were working on trying to figure out how they were going to produce food in outer space. So, it’s a system that does not use soil,” said Carter.

The seed-potato growing method is used in controlled environments, like greenhouses, to generate disease-free plants at double the rate of traditional soil methods.

”NASA developed it because when we think about growing plants in space for future missions, for life support for example, we were forced to conserve water. We were forced to conserve nutrients, and we have to be efficient,” said NASA Senior Scientist Ray Wheeler.

The utilization of the nutrient-film technique by CSS Farms got them a shout-out in NASA’s most recent publication of their innovation catalog Spinoff.

”We were a little surprised by that, but very happy with it, and it does help with marketing,” said Carter.

CSS Farms says it will look to continue using new, innovative farming techniques in their greenhouses, such as utilizing robotics and solar radiation.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reacts to making $10,000 halfcourt shot during halftime of USD-SDSU game
Mary Margaret Borer makes $10,000 halfcourt shot
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
One dies in Gregory County UTV accident
San Francisco 49ers fan Daniel Luna, a 40-year-old restaurant owner, was put into a medically...
49ers fan in coma after punch during NFC championship
Two ice makers spray water after installing a sub-glacial Beijing 2022 logo on the track at the...
Winter Olympic athletes using burner phones in Beijing
Sioux Falls police report break-in at Ace Hardware

Latest News

mon
Phil Schreck's Monday Night Forecast
A student-run theatrical group will perform a unique story set along the Oregon Trail. The...
“The Trail to Oregon!” provides interactive play at Augustana University
“The Trail to Oregon!” provides interactive play at Augustana University
Burnout and Resignations: Worker shortage on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic