Watertown farming company recognized by NASA

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Watertown-based farming company is utilizing an innovative seed-potato growing technique that is gaining them out-of-this-world recognition from NASA.

CSS Farms LLC began growing potatoes in Watertown in 1986 due to the development of new systems.

”What really kind of got us into potato production was irrigation, which of course is kind of a new development anyway. The state’s always been quite supportive and quite progressive on irrigation,” said Milt Carter of CSS Farms.

CSS Farms has always prioritized new techniques in their farming. That is what led them to begin trying something called a nutrient-film technique.

”That was something that was originally kind of worked on by NASA when they were working on trying to figure out how they were going to produce food in outer space. So, it’s a system that does not use soil,” said Carter.

The seed-potato growing method is used in controlled environments, like greenhouses, to generate disease-free plants at double the rate of traditional soil methods.

”NASA developed it because when we think about growing plants in space for future missions, for life support for example, we were forced to conserve water. We were forced to conserve nutrients, and we have to be efficient,” said NASA Senior Scientist Ray Wheeler.

The utilization of the nutrient-film technique by CSS Farms got them a shout-out in NASA’s most recent publication of their innovation catalog Spinoff.

”We were a little surprised by that, but very happy with it, and it does help with marketing,” said Carter.

CSS Farms says it will look to continue using new, innovative farming techniques in their greenhouses, such as utilizing robotics and solar radiation.

