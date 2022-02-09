Avera Medical Minute
1 killed, 3 hurt in crash near Huron

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is dead and three others are hurt following a three-vehicle crash in Beadle County.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on South Dakota Highway 37 about six miles north of Huron, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Investigators a pickup pulling a trailer was driving east on County Road 14 when it failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 37. The pickup collided with a car driving south on Highway 37. That car was pushed into the north lane where it was hit by another pickup headed in the opposite direction.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old woman, was seriously hurt and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. Her passenger, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both pickup drivers received minor injuries.

Seat belt use of those involved in the crash is under investigation, troopers say.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

