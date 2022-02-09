Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

9 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; Active cases fall below 20,000

covid vaccine medical lab
covid vaccine medical lab(North Dakota Department of Health)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While the state’s active coronavirus case counts continue to decline, South Dakota health officials are continuing to report multiple COVID-19 deaths per day.

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported nine additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 2,706. Of the latest victims, one was in their 60s, two in their 70s, and six over age 80.

The state saw 670 new cases Wednesday, though active cases fell by over 3,000 to 17,583. This is the state’s lowest active infection count in a month.

Current hospitalizations remained flat at 312. This number has also trended downward in recent weeks, but it remained unchanged Wednesday.

Health officials say 70% of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose. Just under 58% are fully vaccinated, while 31.2% have received a booster dose. All three of these numbers are several percentage points below the national averages, according to CDC data.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to a fire at Long's Propane in Yankton on Feb. 8.
UPDATE: 1 injured after fire, explosion at Yankton business
The prosecuting attorney said Fitzpatrick received oral sex from an inmate who was under...
Former South Dakota Penitentiary Officer pleads guilty to having sex with inmate
While certainly not their only problem, staffing continues to play a part in how restaurants...
South Dakota restaurants continue to deal with staffing issues
crash
Chancellor Fire Chief killed in crash near Parkston
Car crash
Fiery crash in Aberdeen leaves 1 dead

Latest News

Generic crash
1 killed, 3 hurt in crash near Huron
A teacher in South Dakota was arrested after his mother unknowingly brought a batch of pot...
Man pleads guilty after after seniors ate his THC brownies
Woman arrested after Sioux Falls hotel robbery, police chase
File
Judge grants injunction against rule limiting medication abortions in South Dakota