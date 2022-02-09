Another Breezy Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be a little cooler across the region today, and it’s still going to be a bit breezy. Wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph will be possible. Highs will drop down into the 30s for most with a few 40s out to the west. There’s a chance for a rain/snow mix to develop and move from the north and work its way south later today. That will mainly impact central and eastern South Dakota and stretching into portions of Minnesota and Iowa. These flurries and sprinkles won’t amount to much, if anything.

For Thursday, we’ll see temperatures bounce back into the 40s and even the 50s in western South Dakota. Again, another rain/snow chance will be making its way through during the afternoon and early evening hours. Another cool down with similar temperatures to Wednesday will happen on Friday with another chance of a rain/snow mix. The wind will remain breezy, but shouldn’t be as strong as what it was earlier in the week.

Heading into the weekend, Saturday will be the coldest day with highs only in the teens and 20s with some 30s to the west. Sunday will see temperatures rise back into the 40s with dry conditions expected. Highs will stay in the 30s and 40s early next week.

