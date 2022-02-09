City of Sioux Falls begins 2035 Downtown Plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Sioux Falls is taking another step toward the future and growth of the community. Tuesday night, the Sioux Falls City Council approved a resolution of support for the creation of the 2035 Downtown Plan.

In 2014, the city adopted the 2025 Downtown Plan. This new resolution kicks off the planning effort to create the vision for downtown Sioux Falls over the next decade and beyond.

“Every time we can look at what the next big thing is, that’s exciting to us, and we’ve got so much momentum downtown and so many great things have happened that I think it’s really important, as we continue this process, we continue to do it right,” Sioux Falls Director of Planning and Development Services Jeff Eckhoff said.

Eckhoff says additions the city has seen like the Cascade at the Falls, the Levitt Shell, and the development of the East Bank should be expected going forward.

“Those are the types of things we’re looking for in the new plan, where are we going to be next? And, what’s it going to look like?” Eckhoff said.

Other exciting projects, such as the Falls Park Masterplan and the Steel District remain in the works.

“You’re seeing hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure and buildings that are being created,” Sioux Falls City Councilor Pat Starr said.

City leaders say the vision for 2035 must include input from the public and avoid setbacks like what has transpired with the intended multi-use parking ramp in the heart of downtown.

“Planning, listening, opening it up to the community is really the key to being successful over the next ten years,” Starr said.

Eckhoff agrees and is excited to hear what ideas will be brought forward.

“This is really an opportunity to take something that is in a great position and see how much further we can take it,” Eckhoff said.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has appointed an advisory board to spearhead the 2035 Downtown Plan. The whole process is expected to take 12 to 14 months.

