Diving team searching Lake Oahe for missing Wakpala man

Pierre, S.D. (Dakota Radio Group) - A diving company from Pierre is leading the search for a Wakpala man last seen on Lake Oahe near Mobridge last month.

Clyde Oswald was last seen on Lake Oahe Jan. 27, 2022.

Authorities believe Oswald is most likely in the water because there’s no indication he drove away. Oswald’s 1996, green Ford Explorer is also missing.

Central Divers, LLC, owner Caleb Gilkerson is volunteering his time and equipment for the search. He says one complication is they didn’t know exactly where to begin.

High winds have stalled the search for a few days, but Gilkerson says they hope to do more searching Wednesday.

Gilkerson says another challenge of this search area is the depth of the Missouri River and unstable ice conditions because of unseasonably warm temperatures.

Volunteers from all over the state have come to help.

Gilkerson and his team also led the search for Day County resident Amy Dougherty. She disappeared during a blizzard December 23, 2020. Her body was found Jan. 29, 2021.

