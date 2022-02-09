Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Diving team searching Lake Oahe for missing Wakpala man

Clyde Oswald was last seen on Lake Oahe Jan. 27, 2022. (Photo Courtesy Caleb Gilkerson)
Clyde Oswald was last seen on Lake Oahe Jan. 27, 2022. (Photo Courtesy Caleb Gilkerson)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pierre, S.D. (Dakota Radio Group) - A diving company from Pierre is leading the search for a Wakpala man last seen on Lake Oahe near Mobridge last month.

Clyde Oswald was last seen on Lake Oahe Jan. 27, 2022.

Authorities believe Oswald is most likely in the water because there’s no indication he drove away. Oswald’s 1996, green Ford Explorer is also missing.

Central Divers, LLC, owner Caleb Gilkerson is volunteering his time and equipment for the search. He says one complication is they didn’t know exactly where to begin.

High winds have stalled the search for a few days, but Gilkerson says they hope to do more searching Wednesday.

Gilkerson says another challenge of this search area is the depth of the Missouri River and unstable ice conditions because of unseasonably warm temperatures.

Volunteers from all over the state have come to help.

Gilkerson and his team also led the search for Day County resident Amy Dougherty. She disappeared during a blizzard December 23, 2020. Her body was found Jan. 29, 2021.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to a fire at Long's Propane in Yankton on Feb. 8.
UPDATE: 1 injured after fire, explosion at Yankton business
The prosecuting attorney said Fitzpatrick received oral sex from an inmate who was under...
Former South Dakota Penitentiary Officer pleads guilty to having sex with inmate
While certainly not their only problem, staffing continues to play a part in how restaurants...
South Dakota restaurants continue to deal with staffing issues
crash
Chancellor Fire Chief killed in crash near Parkston
Car crash
Fiery crash in Aberdeen leaves 1 dead

Latest News

Classroom generic
House committee advances Noem’s critical race theory bill
Bearded dragon
Wild Wednesday: Bearded Dragon
FILE
Fatal accident at Minnesota 3M plant investigated
The Worthington Windsurfing Regatta & Music Festival has announced Easton Corbin as this year’s...
Easton Corbin headlining Worthington Windsurfing Regatta & Music Festival