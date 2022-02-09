Easton Corbin headlining Worthington Windsurfing Regatta & Music Festival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Worthington Windsurfing Regatta & Music Festival has announced Easton Corbin as this year’s festival headliner for Friday, June 10th.

Corbin burst upon the music scene in 2010 with his chart-topping debut single “A Little More Country Than That.” He went on to be named 2010′s Top New Country Artist by Billboard magazine, and later scored another No. 1 with “Roll With It” as well as seven other top 10 singles.

Though 2020 marked the 10th anniversary of “A Little More Country Than That” becoming a No. 1 hit, Corbin showed no signs of slowing down, releasing singles such as “Turn Up” along with “Didn’t Miss A Beat,” which he performed on NBC’S “Today” show. Corbin’s “Didn’t Miss A Beat” EP, which he released in November 2020, included songs such as “Old Lovers Don’t Make Good Friends” and “Back To Me.” He also partnered with past collaborator and global EDM star Lost Frequencies for the release “One More Night.”

“We are excited to have Easton Corbin headlining the Worthington Windsurfing Regatta & Music Festival,” said Barry Roberts, the event’s music chair. “Easton is someone that we have looked at in years past and even put offers for in the past. We are glad we finally got him for this year.”

The song “A Little More Country Than That” still reflects who Corbin is an artist and where he sees his career going. A Florida native who was surrounded by music as a child, Corbin recalls a Merle Haggard or Hank Williams record always being spun at his grandparents’ house and a guitar was often around begging to be played.

Says Corbin, “I knew from an early age I wanted to be a country singer.” Now, more than a decade after his breakthrough, he adds that “A Little More Country Than That” still “radiates with me and my band because that really is who I am. It’s just as important now as it was then, because that’s the one that started it all for me.”

“When we started looking for entertainment, it wasn’t easy because of COVID,” Roberts said. “But with things getting back to normal now, artists have been booking up extremely fast for this year and 2023.”

Corbin is scheduled to take the Worthington Windsurfing Regatta & Music Festival stage at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 10th. All of the musical performances are free to the public. A full line-up of all the exciting musical entertainment and events for this year’s Worthington Windsurfing Regatta & Music Festival will be released soon. Keep an eye out for the details!

