Fatal accident at Minnesota 3M plant investigated

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (AP) - An investigation is underway into a fatal accident at a 3M plant in western Minnesota.

Authorities in Alexandria say a female employee got caught in some machinery Tuesday during an overnight shift.

The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration is trying to determine how the worker became trapped.

A statement from company officials at 3M’s headquarters in Maplewood said emergency response protocols were enacted in response to the incident, and the local police and fire departments and OSHA were notified. The worker’s identity has not been released.

