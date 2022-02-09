Avera Medical Minute
Former Sioux Falls police officer facing child pornography charges

Luke Schauer poses for a Sioux Falls Police Department photo where he accepted an award in 2018.
Luke Schauer poses for a Sioux Falls Police Department photo where he accepted an award in 2018.(Sioux Falls Police Dept.)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former Sioux Falls police officer has pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges, according to newly released court documents.

Twenty-eight-year-old Luke Schauer is charged with attempted production of child pornography and transfer of obscene materials to minors.

He was arrested Tuesday and appeared in court Wednesday. City officials say he is no longer a member of the police department.

According to federal court documents, Schauer used a social media app to send several messages to an undercover FBI agent who was posing as a 12-year-old girl.

The messages were sent between Jan. 18 and Feb. 4, according to the documents. During the exchange, Schauer sent multiple images of his penis, and also asked for nude photos in return.

Agents conducted a search warrant at Schauer’s home on Tuesday. They found blankets and portions of a bedroom that matched the backgrounds in the photos Schauer sent.

Two FBI agents interviewed Schauer later that day, court documents state. Schauer admitted to using his social media account to send lewd messages and graphic images to someone he believed was a 12-year-old girl, and to requesting photos from the girl.

When asked for comment, Mayor Paul TenHaken released the following statement:

“Upon learning of the allegations surrounding Officer Schauer’s arrest, he did not work another shift for the Sioux Falls Police Department and is no longer a member of our Police department. In order to protect the integrity of the ongoing criminal proceedings and the rights of all involved, no further details will be provided at this time.”

