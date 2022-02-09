Good Samaritans learn about heart health in honor of “Heart Month”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday, in honor of “Heart Month,” residents at the Good Samaritan Society’s Prarie Creek Lodge learned about heart health.

Each year, the American Heart Association uses the love-centered month to educate the public on heart health, naming February “Heart Month.”

This year, people of the Good Samaritan Society’s Prarie Creek Lodge gathered to learn about heart disease and how to recognize cardiovascular issues.

”Heart disease is preventable. Even if you are one of the one in three people who are living with some form of heart disease. There are things you can do to prevent a second heart attack or second stroke,” says American Heart Association representative Chrissy Meyer.

Experts say there are some proactive things everyone can do to make sure their heart stays healthy including getting active, eating healthy foods, and maintaining a healthy weight.

