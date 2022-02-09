Gov. Noem vetoes bill lowering amount of debt taken from winnings

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem has vetoed Senate Bill 76 which aimed to reduce the amount of debt deducted from a winning lottery ticket.

The bill was passed by the legislature on Feb. 1. Noem announced Wednesday that she decided to veto it.

When the lottery was created, there was a system set in place, that if the person holding a winning lottery ticket owed any debts, those indebted by the winner could collect their money from the amount of money won. SB 76 would have raised the minimum winning prize subject to setoff from $100 to $599.

Noem says her main reason for vetoing the bill is to help the children who would benefit from debts that are paid off after a parent or guardian owing support wins the lottery.

“In the last two years, 44 prizes from winning lottery tickets were under $599 and helped pay past due child support obligations. This resulted in South Dakota families receiving resources that were due to them. Under this legislation, those families may not have received that support to buy essentials,” said Gov. Noem in her veto letter to the legislators.

