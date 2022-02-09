Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

House committee advances Noem’s critical race theory bill

Classroom generic
Classroom generic(WRDW)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota legislative panel has advanced a bill backed by Gov. Kristi Noem that would limit the teaching of critical race theory in the state.

The House Education Committee passed HB 1012 Wednesday morning in a 13 to 2 vote, according to Dakota News Now Statehouse Reporter Austin Goss. The bill will next moves to the floor of the House.

Critical race theory is an academic concept that explores American history with an emphasis on race and racism and how it has affected public policy that still impacts life today.

It has become a hot-button political issue in recent years. Conservatives, including Noem, argue it is a divisive discourse that pits people of different races against each other. Supporters argue it is important to understand how racism is embedded in U.S. institutions, like the criminal justice system and housing market, and that traditional lessons often whitewash our history. Critics of Noem’s bill also argue it is unclear if any of these lessons are even being taught in South Dakota schools.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to a fire at Long's Propane in Yankton on Feb. 8.
UPDATE: 1 injured after fire, explosion at Yankton business
The prosecuting attorney said Fitzpatrick received oral sex from an inmate who was under...
Former South Dakota Penitentiary Officer pleads guilty to having sex with inmate
While certainly not their only problem, staffing continues to play a part in how restaurants...
South Dakota restaurants continue to deal with staffing issues
crash
Chancellor Fire Chief killed in crash near Parkston
Car crash
Fiery crash in Aberdeen leaves 1 dead

Latest News

Pierre Police Department vehicle (file)
Pierre Police Department investigating death
Bearded dragon
Wild Wednesday: Bearded Dragon
FILE
Fatal accident at Minnesota 3M plant investigated
Clyde Oswald was last seen on Lake Oahe Jan. 27, 2022. (Photo Courtesy Caleb Gilkerson)
Diving team searching Lake Oahe for missing Wakpala man