Man injured, trapped in SUV after collision near Florence

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday morning, a man was trapped in his SUV after colliding with a semi-truck.

Officials say the two vehicles collided at an intersection near Florence, SD. The Watertown Fire Rescue and Florence VFD were dispatched and found the man trapped in his SUV that had flipped on its side in a ditch.

The driver needed to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the semi-truck that was hauling a load of large square hay bales was not injured. The semi-truck remained upright, but partially in the ditch.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol and Codington County Sherriff’s Office were also at the scene.

