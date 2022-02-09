Avera Medical Minute
Man pleads guilty after after seniors ate his THC brownies

A teacher in South Dakota was arrested after his mother unknowingly brought a batch of pot...
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYNDALL, S.D. - A South Dakota man has pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge after his mother unknowingly served his marijuana-laced brownies to a group of seniors at the Tabor Community Center.

Forty-six-year-old Michael Koranda appeared at the Bon Homme County Courthouse Tuesday where he waived his preliminary hearing and entered the plea.

As part of a plea deal, both the prosecution and defense jointly recommended Koranda receive a suspended imposition of sentence, which would allow the judge to place him on probation for a period of time. Koranda would pay any medical bills not covered by insurance.  

