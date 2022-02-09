Avera Medical Minute
O’Gorman takes plenty of experienced gymnasts with them to the state meet in Mitchell

Knights are one of many teams that has the talent to win the state title at the Corn Palace
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The state gymnastics meet is later this week in Mitchell where Audra Rew’s Kernels are always among the favorites to win the team title along with Watertown. But this year the O’Gorman Knights are also one of the teams to watch out for with their record-setting duo of Maeve Boetel and Audrey Meyer.

And the fact that this is a older and more mature team helps on that kind of a big stage. ”A benefit for us again is that we do have a lot of experience on the team. We have 5 upper classmen that are going to be competing and with the rest of the gymnasts they all have plenty of experience and they know how to handle a lot of pressure,” says head coach Skye Bork.

Boetel and Meyer, who were our Athletes of the Week Monday, have been setting records all season including an amazing 39 in the All-Around at the conference meet by Maeve last Saturday.

