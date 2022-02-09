Outstanding community members recognized in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Community Champions Awards Luncheon, where Aberdeen residents were recognized for their work in the community.

The Chamber hold the event each year to show appreciation for those going above and beyond.

”It’s just so very important to show them that our community appreciates everything that they do and that we support their efforts,” said Chamber of Commerce President Gail Ochs.

Some of the awards including recognizing entrepreneurs, like Julie Fischback of Mainstream Boutique, and local students, like the Roncalli Robo-CAVS group.

Spencer Sommers of Co-Op Architecture took home the Emerging Leader Award.

”I enjoy doing what I do here. I’m lucky enough to be in a profession where you get to see all sorts of things. So, I just want to thank everybody for being here,” said Sommers.

Judy Vrchota, the Northeast Regional Director for Senator Thune’s office, was recognized as the Woman of Spirit Award winner. Part of that prize includes joining past winners on the selection committee for the award.

”There’s a great group of ladies from the Aberdeen community that the group actually chooses this from past winners. And so, I’m just very humbled to be a part of that group now,” said Vrchota.

Vrchota even got a surprise virtual congratulations from her boss.

”It just meant a lot to me. I’m just trying to kind of fight back the tears a little bit just because it’s a very meaningful award and it did mean a lot to have him say that. Especially coming from the Senator. I’ve worked for him for quite a while and we have a pretty close relationship, so it really meant a lot to hear him say those words,” said Vrchota.

The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce hopes to expand the amount of awards given at the Community Champions Luncheon next year, including a Top 4 under 40 award.

View a full list of the award winners below:

Emerging Leader – Spencer Sommers

Entrepreneur of the Year – Julie Fischbach

George – Jack Hollinsworth

STAR (Students Taking Active Responsibility) – Roncalli Robo-CAVS

ViTality – Troy McQuillen

Woman of Spirit – Judy Vrchota

Military & Veteran Awards

· Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year – Ryan Anderson

· Rich Kezar Veteran of Armed Services – Dr. Tracy Diefenbach

