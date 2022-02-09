Part Two of Mark O’s conversation with Chris Nilsen on The Olympic Zone

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Monday former USD All-American pole vaulter Chris Nilsen talked with Sports Director what it was like to be at the Olympic games for the first time. In past 2 of their conversation, Chris reflects on how well he jumped, setting a personal best and winning a silver medal.

His coach Derek Miles will be on The Olympic Zone next Monday on KDLT at 6:30 as part of the Olympic coverage by Dakota News Now throughout the games.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.