Part Two of Mark O’s conversation with Chris Nilsen on The Olympic Zone
Chris talks about his performance in the Summer Olympics
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Monday former USD All-American pole vaulter Chris Nilsen talked with Sports Director what it was like to be at the Olympic games for the first time. In past 2 of their conversation, Chris reflects on how well he jumped, setting a personal best and winning a silver medal.
His coach Derek Miles will be on The Olympic Zone next Monday on KDLT at 6:30 as part of the Olympic coverage by Dakota News Now throughout the games.
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.