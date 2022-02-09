Avera Medical Minute
Pierre Police Department investigating death

Pierre Police Department vehicle (file)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pierre officials are investigating a death that was discovered early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a residence a few blocks west of the Capitol for a disturbance at 3:45 Wednesday morning. Police say a person was discovered deceased inside the residence.

Officials say an investigation is currently being conducted to determine the manner of death, and a person of interest is currently being detained related to the investigation.

Assisting the Pierre Police Department with the investigation are the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

