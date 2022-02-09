Sled Hockey Olympian talks about his experience representing Team USA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -During the Olympic coverage we hear from numerous athletes on how much just being there means to them.

Chris Douglas was recently in Mitchell helping young Sled Hockey players with their technique and sharing his story which has taken him to several World Championships and even the Paralympics.

Chris now lives in Minot, North Dakota where he’s fallen in love with the sport. He was recently on Calling All Sports where he told his story of being introduced to the sport and then how much it meant to represent his country along-side so many veterans who were injured in the war. ”Being able to represent the country, especially where you’re so far from home and everyone around you doesn’t like you for whatever reason. It’s almost, I can’t explain it. It’s an unbelievable experience and each time I get goose bumps. You get to hear the anthem. You’re presented with a gold medal some times. There’s no words to really explain,” says Chris Douglas.

Douglas will miss the Paralympics this year but he’s planning on being a part of them in the future. As you can tell, there’s nothing quite like wearing the Red White and Blue for your country.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.