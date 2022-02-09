Tuesday’s HS Basketball recap with highlights from 5 games

SIOUX FALLS and N. SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy Tuesday night in high school hoops with a couple of games that featured a pair of ranked teams.

In boys games, #2AA O’Gorman hosted #5AA Lincoln and the top team in Class “A” Dakota Valley welcomed Vermillion. In a great game, the Knights out-lasted the patriots 68-60 in overtime in a game that had several lead changes. And at DV Isaac Bruns scored 27 points to keep the Panthers unbeaten with a 79-57 win over the Tanagers.

In girls games, #2AA Washington took on #5AA Brandon Valley at the Warriors gym and prevailed 52-39, while #2AA O’Gorman was at Lincoln and #4A Dakota Valley hosted Vermillion. The top-ranked Knights pulled away despite not having Hannah Ronsiek in the lineup to win 54-31 and Rylee Rosenquist led the Dakota Valley girls to a 61-41 win over Vermillion.

