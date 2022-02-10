Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, February 9th

NFL, NSIC Swimming, Plays, SDSU Women , Skyforce and GPAC Basketball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Christian Rozeboom talks about how cool it is that he’ll be playing in the Super Bowl Sunday. Taylor Beagle has enjoyed the continued growth of the Augustana swimming program. Aaron Johnston talks about Saturday’s big win over USD, Zach Borg has the plays of the week, the Skyforce lost at OKC and GPAC basketball highlights from the Corn Palace.

