Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

18 more COVID- 19 deaths reported in South Dakota; Active cases continue decline

COVID downward trends raise more caution
COVID downward trends raise more caution(KAIT)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, South Dakota health officials reported 18 more COVID-19 deaths, the number of hospitalizations increased slightly, and the number of active cases continue to decline.

Health officials warn, although the number of active cases is on the decline, the public should still follow health regulations when it comes to avoiding the spread of COVID-19, as the state is still seeing multiple daily deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

The Department of Health reported 18 additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 2,724. Of the latest victims, two were in their 40s, one in their 50s, four were in their 60s, four were in their 70s, and seven were over 80-years-old.

The state saw 354 new cases Thursday, though active cases fell by almost 2,000 to 15,679, setting another record for the lowest active infection count in a month.

Current hospitalizations have increased by five, totaling 317 patients. This number has also trended downward in recent weeks but has increased slightly Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Schauer poses for a Sioux Falls Police Department photo where he accepted an award in 2018.
Former Sioux Falls police officer facing child pornography charges
Generic crash
1 killed, 3 hurt in crash near Huron
FILE
Fatal accident at Minnesota 3M plant investigated
Woman arrested after Sioux Falls hotel robbery, police chase
Crash
Man injured, trapped in SUV after collision near Florence

Latest News

Friends of the Big Sioux River, a local non-profit group, is holding a fundraiser to support...
Big Sioux Film Festival set for end of February
Women Support
EmBe’s Tribute to Women Awards Ceremony in person 2022, accepting nominations
Duane Buthe
Former Minnehaha County engineer charged with embezzlement takes plea deal
kids
Sioux Empire announces cancellation of Family SnowFest at Sioux Falls Winter Carnival