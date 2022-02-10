18 more COVID- 19 deaths reported in South Dakota; Active cases continue decline

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, South Dakota health officials reported 18 more COVID-19 deaths, the number of hospitalizations increased slightly, and the number of active cases continue to decline.

Health officials warn, although the number of active cases is on the decline, the public should still follow health regulations when it comes to avoiding the spread of COVID-19, as the state is still seeing multiple daily deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

The Department of Health reported 18 additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 2,724. Of the latest victims, two were in their 40s, one in their 50s, four were in their 60s, four were in their 70s, and seven were over 80-years-old.

The state saw 354 new cases Thursday, though active cases fell by almost 2,000 to 15,679, setting another record for the lowest active infection count in a month.

Current hospitalizations have increased by five, totaling 317 patients. This number has also trended downward in recent weeks but has increased slightly Thursday.

