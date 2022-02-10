Avera Medical Minute
All-American Taylor Beagle has enjoyed watching Augie’s swimming program continue to grow

Vikins All-American wins another race at NSIC meet Wednesday
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The NSIC Swim Meet started today in Sioux Falls and runs through Saturday at the MIDCO Aquatics Center.

You could actually call it the Taylor Beagle Invitational as the Vikings senior has been named Outstanding swimmer at each of the last 3 conference meets. ”It’s been really fun to see the program grow from like my freshman year where there were 16 of us to like now where we are at 50. And it’s been really fun and I’m swimming really well and I owe a lot of that to the team this year,” says Beagle.

Taylor is humble. Her name is all over the record books for Augustana and for the Northern Sun. The Former lead-Deadwood standout has certainly made a big splash during her time in Sioux Falls.\

Day One Standings After 5 Events

1. Mankato 270.5 2. St. Cloud 229 3. Augustana 217.5 4. USF 128.5 7. Northern 43 8. SMSU 32

Local winners: Taylor Beagle (Augie) in 1,000 Freestyle, Lizzy Spaans (USF) in 200 IM

The NSIC meet runs through Saturday in Sioux Falls.

