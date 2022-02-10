Big Sioux Film Festival set for end of February

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friends of the Big Sioux River, a local non-profit group, is holding a fundraiser to support efforts to restore the Big Sioux River. The event is set for February 24 at the State Theatre and will include three short films. An update will also be provided on efforts to clean up the Big Sioux River. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at the Friends of the Big Sioux website.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.