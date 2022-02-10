Chance for Rain, Snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see the wind continue to be a little obnoxious around the region today. High temperatures will be back in the 40s and 50s and we should be close to 60 out to the west. Wind gusts around 30 to 40 mph will be possible today. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for parts of northern and central South Dakota starting later this morning and lasting until the evening. We’ll also bring in a chance of showers and flurries, but any precipitation should stay fairly light.

The wind is going to stay around for Friday and we’ll see cold air spill into the region. Friday will start off with steady temperatures before we start to drop into the single digits above and below zero that night. There’s also a slight chance for a few showers and flurries Friday, but that precipitation should stay light, too. The cold air will stay in place for Saturday with highs in the teens and 20s.

We’ll warm up for the second half of the weekend and should be back in the mid to upper 30s Sunday. The warming trend will continue into early next week and we should be back in the mid to upper 40s by Tuesday! After that, it looks like we’ll cool off a bit and temperatures will drop back into the upper 20s and low 30s.

