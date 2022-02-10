DWU sweeps Northwestern in GPAC doubleheader at Corn Palace

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Corn Palace is always a fun place to watch DWU basketball. But it’s even more fun for the “Crib Crazies” when the home team wins and that’s exactly what happened Wednesday night.

The DWU women found their shooting touch in the second half and went on to beat Northwestern 63-51. Both teams are now 21-6 for the year. Jada Campbell and Izzy Ihnen each had 14 to lead the way for DWU and Jada Cunningham had 11 for Northwestern.

And then in the men’s game Matt Wilber’s team had it’s best performance of the season upsetting the Red raiders 92-86 despite 38 points from Alex Van Kalsbeek. Koln Oppold led the way for the Tigers with 24, Ace Zorr had 19 and Sawyer Schultz 17 points for the 11-13 DWU men.

