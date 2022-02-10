EmBe’s Tribute to Women Awards Ceremony in person 2022, accepting nominations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, EmBe announced its 49th annual Tribute to Women Awards Ceremony will be happening in person this year.

The 2022 Tribute to Women event will convene around 700 community members on April 21st at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

EmBe relies on an outpouring of nominations from community members and assembles a committee of volunteers to review each submission for a final list of nominees to continually recognize the best of the Sioux Empire each year.

“All community members are not only welcome to the event but urged to submit nominations now,” said CEO of EmBe, Kerri Tietgen. “While history tends to be marked by the challenges and disruptions each year brings, Tribute to Women ensures we mark time by honoring people who are building a better future,”

All nominations are due by March 1st, at 5:00 p.m. Nominators have a choice of nine categories for everyone they nominate: Business Achievement, Banking & Finance, Community Service, EmBeliever Award, Government & Law, Healthcare & STEM, Humanities & Education, Sylvia Henkin Mentoring Award, and Young Woman of Achievement.

“People lead, inspire, and empower regardless of their industry, position, or social networks. By encouraging the entire city to nominate such a leader from their corner of the community, we aim to recognize a group of individuals who truly represent the best of the Sioux Empire,” said Tietgen.

Any individual that would like to support this legacy of empowerment, can recognize an individual and inspire the community by submitting a nomination by March 1st. Community members can also support the cause by purchasing an event ticket or table beginning Feb. 21st. To highlight a business as a cornerstone of community empowerment, email Susanne Gale at sgale@embe.org to find out more about sponsorship opportunities.

“It’s important to raise up individuals and organizations who are pushing our community forward,” said 2021 Tribute to Women award recipient Amy Moore, Co-founder, and Creative Director of Lemonly.

“We can amplify a leader’s impact when we celebrate their accomplishments through the help of a community that supports them. It’s also a meaningful opportunity to celebrate your own wins. When we’re constantly looking forward and striving for the next thing, it’s important to take a moment and recognize how far we’ve come,” says Moore, who is among 340 Tribute winners who have been recognized since the event’s inception.

Individuals can find more information or donate to the organization at EmBe.org

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.