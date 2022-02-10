Former Minnehaha County engineer charged with embezzlement takes plea deal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man accused of embezzling nearly $100,000 from the Minnehaha County and the South Dakota Association of County Highway Superintendents has taken a plea deal with prosecutors.

Forty-one-year-old Duane Buthe pleaded guilty to grand theft by embezzlement on Thursday, according to the Brookings County States Attorney. As part of the agreement, Buthe is required to pay $99,550 in combined restitution to the two agencies.

Officials say Buthe worked the Minnehaha County Highway Superintendent from 2013 through 2020, while also serving with the state Association of County Highway Superintendents. The Division of Criminal Investigation began looking into Buthe’s financial involvement with the agencies last May. Investigators determined he misappropriated thousands of dollars from the agencies to personally benefit himself.

Buthe is scheduled for sentencing on March 17. Grand theft by embezzlement is a class 4 felony in South Dakota, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Buthe also briefly served as the City of Brookings’ public works director beginning March 1, 2021. He was indicted on embezzlement charges last August.

