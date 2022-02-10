Hot Harley Nights to transition to new event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hot Harley Nights has been a staple for Sioux Falls summers for 25 years, a quarter of a century. But now the family and dealership behind it is looking to retire the event, in favor of something they hope will continue on the spirit of the nights.

J&L Harley Davidson Co-Owner Jimmy Entenman said what started as a poker run 25 years ago to fundraise for Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana has grown to draw in crowds from all across the region.

“Hot Harley Nights has been a huge part of the Sioux Falls community and the surrounding area. And a part of my family’s life, and our staff here at J&L Harley Davidson. It’s something that we’re very passionate about.” said Entenman.

But Entenman said the event has almost become too big to handle on it’s own. So the family and dealership are instead retiring Hot Harley Nights, in favor of a new event at the dealership called the Soo Foo Moto Show.

“Just really moto-centric, focusing on bikes and cars. We have such a huge biking and car community around Sioux Falls. Just another avenue for people to get out and enjoy something, and still raise some money for a great cause.” said Entenman.

Over it’s 25 years, Hot Harley Nights raised over $3.5 million for Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana. President & CEO Sue Salter said the support from the Entenmans over the years has given them an enormous push in their goal to grant wishes to children and their families, and an endowment set up from those funds will continue to fund wishes for years to come.

“It’s difficult to find the words to even begin to express our gratitude to the Entenman family and J&L Harley Davidson. To the hundreds and hundreds of volunteers that have made the event a success. And of course the sponsors and all of the participants, the Wish families. Everyone who came out to support the event, the entire community.” said Salter.

Entenman said it will be a big step for them to move away from Hot Harley Nights as an organization and a family. But they’re confident the Moto Show will still be a hit for the community, and it will continue to be a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish as well.

“Sioux Falls is a very generous community, and we’re very fortunate to be a part of this community. They’ve always supported the event, the dealership, and Make-A-Wish. It’s just great living here knowing that anything that we’ll do, people are going to have a good time and enjoy.” said Entenman.

The Soo Foo Moto Show will take place July 15th-17th at J&L’s dealership on West 60th Street North. Entenman said the final details of the event haven’t been finalized yet, but it will include a bike and car show, a separate bike show on another day, and will likely include a free concert as well.

