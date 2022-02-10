Jackrabbit’s head coach Aaron Johnston knows that Saturday’s win over USD was crucial for his SDSU women

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State women are now tied for the top spot in the Summit League after Saturday’s impressive win over USD at Frost Arena.

They are clearly playing their best basketball of the season at just the right time with the post season right around the corner. “This past weekend gave us a chance to be where we want to be. Trying to compete for a regular season title and I think this last game against South Dakota was really important for us. To figure out a way to try and get a win, to stay in that battle to stay in that contention for a championship. And I thought our team responded really well,” says Aaron Johnston.

The Jacks are back home Thursday night to host Denver. Their only loss in Summit League play was earlier in the season to the Coyotes. And now Myah Selland is much healthier, so the Jacks have plenty of reason for optimism.

