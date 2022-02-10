Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Judge orders federal protection for gray wolves be restored

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and...
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, a wolf from the Snake River Pack passes by a remote camera in eastern Wallowa County, Oregon.(Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont (AP) — A judge has ordered federal protections to be restored for gray wolves across much of the U.S. after they were removed in the waning days of the Trump administration.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White said in Thursday’s ruling that the Fish and Wildlife Service failed to show wolf populations could be sustained in the Midwest and portions of the West without protection under the Endangered Species Act.

Wildlife advocates had argued state-sponsored hunting threatened to reverse the gray wolf’s recovery over the past several decades.

The ruling does not directly impact wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, which remain under state jurisdiction.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Schauer poses for a Sioux Falls Police Department photo where he accepted an award in 2018.
Former Sioux Falls police officer facing child pornography charges
Generic crash
1 killed, 3 hurt in crash near Huron
FILE
Fatal accident at Minnesota 3M plant investigated
Woman arrested after Sioux Falls hotel robbery, police chase
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him

Latest News

FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Lieutenant: Officers should have intervened in Floyd killing
America's annual price increase was worse than economists had forecast. (Source: CNN, POOL, KGUN)
New inflation numbers higher than predicted
Duane Buthe
Former Minnehaha County engineer charged with embezzlement takes plea deal
A crocodile with a motorcycle tire stuck around its neck basks on a riverbank in Palu, Central...
Crocodile finally freed from tire stuck on its neck for 6 years
FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to...
Records obtained by Jan. 6 panel don’t list Trump’s calls