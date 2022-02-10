Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

LIVE at 10:30: Noem to discuss legislative issues in weekly briefing

Kristi Noem
Kristi Noem(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem is set to talk with the media Thursday morning about the latest issues facing the South Dakota legislature.

Noem will hold her weekly press conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. A livestream of that briefing will be posted on this story.

Earlier Thursday, legislative leadership from both parties held briefings as well. Those briefings are available below.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Schauer poses for a Sioux Falls Police Department photo where he accepted an award in 2018.
Former Sioux Falls police officer facing child pornography charges
Generic crash
1 killed, 3 hurt in crash near Huron
FILE
Fatal accident at Minnesota 3M plant investigated
Woman arrested after Sioux Falls hotel robbery, police chase
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him

Latest News

Washington Pavilion opens up new exhibit on National Museum Day
Washington Pavilion offers $1 membership for limited time
Pierre police investigating a death following a disturbance call on Feb. 9.
Murder charge filed following Pierre death investigation
South Dakota Senate floor (file)
South Dakota Senate OK’s funding for Oceti Sakowin schools
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'