Local figure skaters hoping Olympic Games will bring new interest to the sport

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Most people have never tried figure skating but for those at the Brookings Figure Skating Club, it has become a way of life

“I started skating when I was 5, my parents took me on to the ice one day and I was like hey I really like to do this so they got me some lessons and I’ve been skating ever since,” figure skater Sam Hovey-Stubbles said.

Many of the girls in the club were introduced to figure skating by family and friends.

“There’s a lot of girls in the club that either had a friend that started skating first or their sibling was in it or they saw it on tv,” figure skater Jensi Jensen said.

Many of the club’s members are hoping the Winter Olympics can also pique a new interest in figure skating from people watching the games.

“I definitely think it puts a spotlight out not only for kids but also for parents who want to see if their kid could be the next Olympian,” Jensen said.

While not everyone will become Olympic-level skaters, members of the club say it is never too late to come out and have fun while learning a new skill.

“No matter what age you are it’s never too late to try and you can start small and work your way up Rome wasn’t built in a day and Nathan Chen didn’t come out and start doing quads,” Jensen said.

Skaters have come to love to figure skating for a variety of reasons and hope more people will join in on the fun.

For more information on the Brookings Figure Skating Club click here.

