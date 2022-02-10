Miller students to resume class in churches after explosion in high school

MILLER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One week after an explosion in the Miller High School agriculture shop, the school district is still finding ways to get their students back in class.

”There’s soot, especially in the junior high and high school. Everything is covered. I was probably the last one out of the building on Wednesday, and when I walked out to the north, you could not see your hand in front of your face,” said Miller High School Principal Steve Schumacher.

The extent of the smoke damage from the explosion on February 2nd is a large reason why students at Miller have yet to return to classes, as the damage will take months to repair.

”They’ll be cleaning behind the lockers. They’ll be taking the cupboards off the walls. And so, it’s going to take a considerable amount of time to clean,” said Miller Superintendent Dr. Charlene Crosswait.

The Miller school district will divide their 447 students into four local churches to resume classes sometime next week, but the faculty hasn’t been able to retrieve any teaching materials, like textbooks, from the school due to insurance policies.

”A big question mark right now: what will the insurance company let us get, if anything? We have standards that we need to teach. We’ll do the best we can with what we have,” said Schumacher.

Other questions that the school district doesn’t have answers to yet include whether or not they’ll need to extend the school year for the days that have been missed due to the explosion.

One question that has been answered is what caused the explosion.

”Due to the barrel that is in there that they put the used oil in, and a spark flew in there. So that is where the explosion was. And then, of course, it created a fire. We’re just thankful everybody got out,” said Dr. Crosswait.

The superintendent says she doesn’t expect students will be able to return to the Jr. and Sr. High School building at all this semester. The elementary students may be able to return, as their building didn’t receive as much damage.

As for the agriculture shop, the superintendent says that building won’t be open until sometime next fall at the earliest.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.