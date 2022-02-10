Avera Medical Minute
Murder charge filed following Pierre death investigation

Pierre police investigating a death following a disturbance call on Feb. 9.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman is facing a murder charge following a death investigation at a Pierre residence.

Thirty-eight-year-old Crystal Pumpkinseed of Pierre is charged in connection to Wednesday’s death, according to the Pierre Police Department. They say she also goes under the name Miranda Henry.

The charge stems from a death investigation early Wednesday morning. Police were called to an apartment on West Pleasant Drive a few blocks west of the Capitol complex around 3:45 a.m. for a disturbance. When they arrived, officers found an open apartment door. They discovered a dead 49-year-old man inside.

Investigators say the victim had injuries that “warranted further investigation.” They determined the injuries were caused by Pumpkinseed, and she was charged with second-degree murder.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. An autopsy is being conducted.

Pumpkinseed is being held at the Hughes County Jail.

