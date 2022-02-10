Noem speaks on her veto, Trump, bills signed, and vaccine exemptions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During Thursday’s press conference, Gov. Kristi Noem discussed her veto, protecting vaccine exemptions, and the latest bills signed into South Dakota Law.

“I’m grateful for Trump’s support,” says Gov. Noem, commenting on Trump’s recent endorsement of Noem for reelection.

Gov. Noem confirmed her choice to veto Senate Bill 76, which would have changed how debt is withheld from lottery winnings, saying $12,000 worth of payments have been made to families by the lottery system. The legislature can still override Noem’s veto, but it requires a two-thirds majority in both chambers.

When asked if students should learn about Wounded Knee after the recent pass of the critical race theory bill, Gov. Noem said, “Wounded knee was horrific and our students should absolutely learn about the atrocities that happened there.”

“I’ve been working with that tribe for years to try and get a true memorial built there that attracts people from around the world to come to Wounded Knee and learn about the terrible things that have happened there,” said Noem.

In reference to the $100 million federal money sent to South Dakota to support daycares, Noem said $32 million has been run into grant programs available to local daycares. The money is only available for registered daycares, however, Noem says she’s working on streamlining the registration process so more daycares can get registered, saying it’s necessary for safety and accountability. As for the remaining $60 million, officials are still deciding on how to spend it.

House Bill 1094 includes a budget of $200 million of federal money to fund workforce housing grants in South Dakota. Noem describes the bill saying, “This is not section eight housing, it’s not federal housing and it’s not subsidized housing. What we want to do is to partner with grants, with local communities, and developers to go into towns of all sizes of South Dakota, to make sure they have that kind of opportunity to do that kind of development to potentially have housing to meet their career needs for those career individuals that want to move to their towns, and want to get a house that they can afford and live in and put their kids in the schools.”

A workforce study is required before any money is issued to make sure the housing projects will fit the actual employment housing needs of the community. Legislators have seen the demand for loan systems so there is a compromise piece of legislature allotting $100 million for loans, although Noem says typically loan systems are seen in bigger communities and Noem’s worried smaller towns wouldn’t be able to pay back the loans.

Noem also spoke on her vaccine exemption bill saying individuals are able to get medical, religious, and immunity exemptions. In order to qualify for an immunity exemption, an individual’s immunity would need to be tested every six months.

