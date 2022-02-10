Plays of the Week from January 31st thru February 6th
Top plays including a $10,000 bank shot!
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:25 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tash Lunday beats the buzzer to help Flandreau beat Dell Rapids.
Sam Thompson wakes up a slumbering Skyforce offense to spark a rally against Birmingham.
SDSU alum Pierre Strong Jr showed his skills to NFL Scouts at the East-West Shrine game on this touchdown catch and carry.
USD alum Chris Nilsen sets an American indoor pole vault record with a 6.02 meter vault in France.
Our top play goes to USD Student Mary Margaret Borer, who uses the bank to go to the bank on a 10,000 half court shot.
And those are your Plays of the Week!
